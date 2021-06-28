Biden working to get infrastructure package back on track

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hoping to get the bipartisan infrastructure deal on track by highlighting its expected economic benefits. He’s stressing that the $973 billion would include the largest investment in transportation in nearly a century and that millions of jobs would be created. White House officials issued an internal memo ahead of Biden leaving Tuesday for Wisconsin to make his case to voters. The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, notes that the total is four times the size of the investment responding to the Great Recession and the biggest infrastructure package since Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal.