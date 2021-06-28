Big fire breaks out near London’s Elephant & Castle station

LONDON (AP) — Around 100 firefighters appeared to have brought under control a big fire near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle that sent huge plumes of black smoke over the capital. The London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines and their crews battled the blaze Monday at railway arches near the station, which is just south of the River Thames and near some major London landmarks, including the London Eye. It said that one man was treated at the scene by ambulance crews and urged people to avoid the area and to close all doors and windows.