Coast Guard helicopter rescues 3 commercial fishermen

Three fisherman whose commercial vessel started taking on water and sinking were rescued from the waters off Long Island by a Coast Guard helicopter. The Coast Guard says the men were about 72 nautical miles southeast of Montauk, New York, when they made an emergency call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The Coast Guard responded by cutter and helicopter, and arrived at the scene to find the men in a life raft, having abandoned their ship. The three men were lifted into the helicopter and taken to a Coast Guard station.