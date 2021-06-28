Darryl Morsell transferring from Maryland to Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Darryl Morsell is transferring from Maryland to Marquette for his final season of eligibility. Morsell tweeted a picture of himself in a Marquette uniform alongside the word “Committed.” The 6-foot-5 guard averaged nine points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists last season. Big Ten coaches selected him as the conference’s defensive player of the year. Morsell played more than 26 minutes per game for Maryland each of the past four seasons.