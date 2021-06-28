Delta variant prompts SSM Health to require vaccination for all employees

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health is requiring more than 40,000 employees, providers and volunteers across four states to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.

This is a reversal of the health system's stance from December, when a spokesperson told 27 News there would be no vaccine mandate.

"The vaccine itself was not widely available back then," Mo Kharbat, SSM Health's Vice President of Pharmacy Services, said. "So, we did not have enough even if we wanted to vaccinate everyone."

Kharbat said SSM Health leaders also weren't concerned about virus variants at the end of 2020. But that's not the case now, and Dr. Matt Hanley, SSM Health Wisconsin's Interim Regional President, said the policy change is happening to protect healthcare workers and patients against the more contagious Delta variant.

"It's our obligation to keep our patients safe," Hanley said. "We're not at a point where we can say the pandemic is over. We have not yet achieved herd immunity, and until we get to that point, we continue to be at risk."

He said the health system wasn't initially planning to require the shot this soon.

"Originally, we were planning to wait to FDA approval to move forward with the vaccine mandate," Hanley said. "But with what we know about this new, highly-contagious Delta variant … and with the knowledge that vaccines are incredibly safe and effective, we decided to move forward with this decision."

Kharbat said ensuring all staff members are vaccinated will cut down on how easily the Delta variant is able to move through communities.

"The longer the virus continues to spread and continues to be transmitted from one person to the next, it will have more time to mutate even further," he said. "That could be risky because then the virus could be different enough in a way that the vaccine may not protect against it."

Kharbat said all vaccines that are available in the U.S. do protect against COVID-19, including the Delta variant. He said the variant isn't different enough from the original virus for the vaccines to be less effective.

Hanley said the September deadline means healthcare workers will be fully vaccinated before the fall cold and flu season kicks into high gear.

He said SSM Health will offer exemptions to the requirement for people who choose not to get the vaccine for medical or religious reasons.