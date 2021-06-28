Doctors fear Delta variant will become dominant COVID-19 strain

(WKOW) -- The highly-contagious Delta variant continues to threaten progress made against the pandemic.

Doctors have said it is the reason for many of the pandemic hotspots around the world and will eventually become the dominant strain in the U.S.

Data shows right now, the Delta variant is responsible for one in five cases across the country.

"If I had to make a prediction, since it was nothing in Wisconsin two months ago, and it's about five to 10 percent now, my guess is that by this time next month, it's going to be at 25 or more percent in Wisconsin," said Dave O'Connor, a professor of pathology at UW-Madison. "By the start of the school year, it's going to be more than 50 percent, could be close to 100 percent of the viruses that we're going to see in Wisconsin."

He also said it is possible the Delta variant could fuel a wave of infections requiring restrictions to return if more people do not get vaccinated.