Dodge County man injured while handling fireworks
DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) - Authorities in Dodge County say a man was seriously injured Saturday while handling large fireworks.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Town of Lowell at 7:15 p.m. They found a 55-year-old man with serious injuries to his hands and stomach.
Authorities say the man was flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.
The victim's current condition was not reported. The incident is still under investigation.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt is reminding residents that most fireworks are illegal in Wisconsin.
The sheriff's office listed what is legal and what isn't:
Legal Without a Permit
State law allows the sale, possession, and use, without a permit, of sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers and confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(1). There is no age restriction on the sale, possession, or use of these devices and the statute does not classify them as fireworks. The use and sale of some of these items may be prohibited by local ordinances. These are the only kinds of "fireworks," as that word is commonly used, that a person may use or possess without a permit or that may be sold to a person who does not have a permit.
Illegal Without a Permit*Dodge County Sheriff's Office
Possessing or using any other fireworks, including, for example, firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars is illegal in Wisconsin without a valid permit. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(3). A commonly used rule of thumb is that a permit is required if the device explodes or leaves the ground. The sale of these fireworks to a person without a valid permit is also illegal, Wis. Stat. § 167.10(2), unless the seller is a wholesaler or jobber selling fireworks to a nonresident for shipment out of state. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(4).
*A permit may only be obtained with the permission of your local municipality.