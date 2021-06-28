Dodge County man injured while handling fireworks

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) - Authorities in Dodge County say a man was seriously injured Saturday while handling large fireworks.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Town of Lowell at 7:15 p.m. They found a 55-year-old man with serious injuries to his hands and stomach.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

Authorities say the man was flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.

The victim's current condition was not reported. The incident is still under investigation.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt is reminding residents that most fireworks are illegal in Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office listed what is legal and what isn't: