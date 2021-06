CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- One man was arrested after he barreled into the sign outside St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains.

Cross Plains police chief Tony Ruesga tells 27 News the crash happened at 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrested Jacob Wicklund. Ruesga says Wicklund will receive several citations, including one for a first OWI offense.

Wicklund was not hurt in the crash.