Farmers hope for clarity on infrastructure funding, commitment to rural broadband during Biden’s WI visit

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden will be visiting Wisconsin Tuesday to push the new bipartisan infrastructure deal, and farmers are cautiously hopeful about what he'll have to say.

The White House says Biden will be visiting La Crosse to tour the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility as he highlights the benefits of the infrastructure plan. Last week, the White House announced Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will join Biden.

One of the top priorities for farmers in Wisconsin will be hearing about expanded rural broadband in the new infrastructure plan.

"They need to have that broadband access," said Wisconsin Corn Growers Association Executive Director Nicole Wagner.

Internet was once something some in Washington weren't quite sure was actually infrastructure, but Wagner says it's essential to modern farming.

"During COVID, we had farmers that were going to McDonald's and doing Zoom calls from the McDonald's WiFi," she said. "So we really need to make sure that farmers can conduct the business that they need to do."

"We in agriculture produce a lot more than just food and fiber," said Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz. "We produce data."

Traditional infrastructure, like roads and bridges, is also something farmers want to make sure will be addressed -- specifically in rural areas.

"We appreciate that I-94 needs to be fixed in various areas of the state, and Madison and Milwaukee mean a lot for our economy, but we also need to make sure that last mile is taken care of, as well," Wagner said.

Krentz says road conditions vary by state, but rural roads are put through a lot of wear and tear.

"Sixty-two percent of my expenses are spent within a 15-mile radius of my farm," he said. "Multiply that by the thousands and thousands of farms in Wisconsin and across the U.S., and that means it makes a huge impact for our local communities."

The White House says the latest infrastructure deal costs about $1.2 trillion. Farmers say they need assurances that it won't be paid for with tax changes impacting farms and how they can be inherited.

"The estate tax exemption we're asking to keep in place already because there's a third of Wisconsin farmland that will be affected by that change," Krentz said.

Wagner says one of the biggest challenges has been trying to keep up with all of the changes during negotiations in Washington.

She's hoping for clarity during Biden's Tuesday visit.

"It's a little cliché, but the devil is in the details," she said. "So we kind of need to see how we're going to pay for everything before we really endorse anything."