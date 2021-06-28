Fundraiser started to help family of seven-year-old drowning victim

VILLAGE OF WIOTA (WKOW) -- A GoFundMe page has been started for the funeral and memorial of the seven-year-old girl who drowned in the Pecatonica River.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported a girl was swimming in the river when she was pulled under by the current Saturday evening. First responders aided in the search and at 2 a.m. her body was found.

The child who drowned was identified by family and friends as Leah Foster.

Tricia Foster created the GoFundMe to "help the family cover funeral expenses and other expenses during this troubling time," saying "Leah will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends."