JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police arrested a man Monday morning during a search warrant executed at 928 Todd Dr.

Police said a search during a traffic stop and a storage unit led to the seizure of 4 handguns, 5.5 oz. of cocaine, nearly $2,000, 91 THC vape cartridges , 47 grams of marijuana and other drug items.

Abdul Deshawn Harriel, 41, was arrested on gun and drug charges and is being held at the Rock County Jail.