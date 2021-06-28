Kuwait police arrest man for ranting over bad weather online

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Kuwait have arrested a resident, an Egyptian man, for posting a video online ranting about bad weather and dust storms. The move underscored Kuwait’s restrictions on expression and sparked anger on social media on Monday over his detention. Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior had announced Sunday that the person behind the “offensive” video was arrested and referred to authorities. In a region full of governments hostile to free speech, the Gulf Arab state of Kuwait stands out for its outspoken parliament and relatively vibrant civic life. However, authorities routinely use the cybercrime law to restrict free speech and prosecute dissidents.