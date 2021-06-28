Liz Weston: Financial vital signs to monitor right now

The pandemic’s effect on family finances is undeniable. And now that people are traveling more and offices are reopening, spending patterns are changing. A midyear money review is more important than ever. Take a look at your budget or run through account statements to spot ways you can rebalance your spending. If you have accounts in forbearance, start planning for when those breaks end. Aid legislation and rule changes have created more opportunities to save or maximize benefits. You may be able to capitalize on things like new eligibility for 401(k)s, discounts on health insurance or frequent-traveler benefits.