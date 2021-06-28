Madison Police investigating attempted homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police said a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital Monday morning after a drive-by shooting on the 200 Block of W. Gilman Street.

Police were called to the area just after 2:00 a.m. Shortly after the shooting, a young man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body. He's expected to survive.

A city camera captured part of the shooting. Police say the footage shows it was a drive-by shooting.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact MPD at 608-255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com