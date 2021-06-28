NHL veteran Ryan Suter discusses giving and bouncing back

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Madison native Ryan Suter has invested time, effort and even money into the game of hockey. After finishing his 16th season in the NHL, he's entering his eighth as part-owner of the Madison Capitols.

The longtime defenseman grew up idolizing local USHL players and Badger hockey stars. His goal is to help build the local hockey scene and hopefully inspire younger fans for years to come.

"You look up to the USHL guys. You look up to the college guys and you want to be those guys," said Suter. "From my standpoint, it's giving those kids an opportunity, giving those kids you know something to look up, [and] have role models in the community."

Suter could hardly predict what happened last season when he joined the ownership group. The Capitols had to sit out of the 2020-2021 USHL season due to Dane County's COVID-19 restrictions.

Like any challenge he's faced, Suter is embracing it and taking those past lessons to move forward.

"Things change so you have to adapt. You might not be able to have the same routine as you've had every other year but you have to be able to adjust and that's what we've done as an organization here in Madison and that's what I've done with Minnesota."

The Madison Capitols hosted their Future Prospects Evaluation Camp from June 15-27. The 2021-2022 season begins Friday, October 1, when the Capitols will host the Chicago Steel.