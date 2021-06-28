Performance venues waiting on federal grants as reopening begins

MADISON (WKOW) -- Six months ago federal lawmakers set aside $16 billion to rescue performance venues, as part of the Save Our Stages Act. But many of the venues that have been shut down are still waiting on that help.

"Of my group of about 35 performance venues that I've talked with regularly, five have been awarded," said Chris Vogel, Chief Financial Officer at the Overture Center in Madison.

Overture Center hasn't brought in any earned revenue since its last ticketed show in March 2020.

"It was our donors, it was those contributions that really helped sustain us this past 18 months," Vogel said.

Overture leaders pushed lawmakers to take action to help their industry and were pleased to see the measure pass in December.

The nonprofit sent in an application for the Small Business Administration's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant right away when it opened in late April. Overture was in the second priority of grants, facing at least 70 percent revenue loss.

Vogel says now it's late June and that money has still not come, even as they've started bringing back workers to staff weddings and events that returned over the weekend.

"We want these dollars to be able to help us support us in this period where we have to put all the work into reopening and bring our people back and cover our expenses so that when the shows are back, we're ready to go," Vogel said.

Small venues like The Barrymore are also still waiting on that money, even though the Madison theater is in the first priority for those SBA grants. Businesses that qualified for that tier lost more than 90 percent of their 2019 revenue.

Still, general manager Steve Sperling is optimistic they'll make it through.

"I don't think that we ever thought that we would not come out of this on the other end and be okay," he said. "We have a good plan and we knew what we were doing and we felt like we could make it work."

The Barrymore is getting ready for its first show since the pandemic, scheduled for late July, so it's hopeful the money will come soon. Sperling is relieved his staff all plan to return to work.

"We actually hadn't planned on reopening until about the second week of September, but we had some shows and they wanted to play, so we're gonna do it," Sperling told 27 News.

Overture Center's shows won't return until fall, when touring companies get back on the road. So, they have some more time, but leaders say they need the money soon to get staff prepared.

"We knew we were the first industry to have to close," Vogel said. "We knew we'd be one of the last industries to be able to reopen."

The SBA has made progress on the venue grants in the past two weeks. In mid-June, only four had been given out in Wisconsin. As of June 28, the SBA had issued almost $50 million across 50 grants.

More than 14,600 businesses have submitted applications across the US, totaling $11.6 billion requested. Just under 2,400 have been issued. Most of those applications came in from live venue operators and performing arts organizations.