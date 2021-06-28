Portugal limits UK travel, stops classes amid virus surge

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s battle to contain the surging COVID-19 delta variant has led it to put the United Kingdom on its red list for travel and cancel school classes in the southern Algarve region, its main tourist attraction. Portugal has in recent days been reporting the highest number of daily new coronavirus cases since February. Though hospitals are comfortably coping with new virus admissions, officials say the increase of about 30% over the past week was a worrying trend. British travelers who aren’t vaccinated must quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Portugal. The delta variant is believed to account for almost all the United Kingdom’s new COVID-19 cases.