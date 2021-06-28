Richard Marx is right here waiting — for respect he’s due

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve not yet seen Richard Marx in concert, he’s offering a written version with his new memoir “Stories to Tell,” a series of anecdotes from a singer-songwriter who has rubbed shoulders with music royalty. Kenny Rogers, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Barbra Streisand, Burt Bacharach, NSync, Julio Iglesias, Josh Groban, Hugh Jackman, Kenny Loggins and Luther Vandross all make cameo appearances in Marx’s life and career. “Stories to Tell” is ultimately the tale of a supremely talented, instinctual songwriter who rode the wave of MTV fame for a decade or so and then, when the heat dissipated, reinvented himself as a producer and songwriter for others.