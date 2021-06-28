Search is on for man suspected of shooting FBI agent

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of shooting and wounding an FBI special agent in Jackson, Mississippi, over the weekend. Authorities said the agent is expected to survive. Jackson police spokesperson Sam Brown told The Clarion Ledger a 38-year-old man is wanted in the shooting, and that he was driving a dark-colored GMC Yukon. WAPT-TV reported that police later found that vehicle. The agent from the FBI’s Jackson field office was shot Saturday night. An FBI spokesperson says the agent’s condition is not “life-threatening,” and they have been released from a hospital.