Shower and storm chances increasing early week
MADISON (WKOW) - Our active weather pattern continues with more hit and miss showers and storms returning.
SET UP
We remain ahead of a frontal system in the Central Plains keeping storm chances around.
Heading into the holiday weekend, that system will already move past us allowing dry weather to return.
TODAY
More clouds than sun with a few showers and storms, especially farther south and east with highs in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with a few more showers and storms and temperatures in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. This is our highest chance for rain of the week with highs around 80°.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms and highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny, mild and dry with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY
Sunny and pleasant in the upper 70s and low humidity.
4TH OF JULY
Sunday will be hotter with temperatures in the low to mid 80s with full sunshine.