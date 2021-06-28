Shower chances almost daily, strong storms possible Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) - A somewhat active pattern continues, with shower and storm chances almost daily through the work week.

Shower and storm chances stay to our south, southeast today.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue for the rest of us, with mainly dry weather. Highs in the upper 70s today, with somewhat humid air in place.

Tuesday will likely be the wettest day of the week.

Higher shower and storm chances are in place Tuesday, looking to be more scattered across the region and return more often than other days.

There's also a chance for a strong or slightly severe storm to pop.

Threats are mainly just strong, damaging winds for most of the region.

Wednesday and Friday look to be the driest days this week.

Although, storm and shower chances are in the forecast almost daily. There is plenty of dry time this week, no days will be 'wash outs'.

Highs will rise mid-week, into the low 80s. 70s return after.

As of right now, Friday looks to be the first full-dry day across the region. With the fourth weekend dry as well.