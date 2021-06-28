South Carolina’s Tim Scott launches 2022 reelection campaign

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has launched his 2022 reelection campaign. The Republican said in a series of stops across South Carolina on Monday that he and other Republicans represent progress and stability for voters in this deeply conservative state. Scott has said the 2022 Senate run would be his last. The chamber’s only Black Republican has become one of the GOP’s go-to standouts, particularly on issues of race and policing. He’s also been mentioned as a future candidate for his party’s presidential nomination. Several Democrats have announced their bids to compete for the chance to challenge Scott.