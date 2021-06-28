SSM Health will require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Midwest hospital will require all of its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

SSM Health said Monday all of its nearly 40,000 employees, providers and volunteers across the system’s four-state service area will need to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, ahead of the annual cold and influenza season.

“These vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective at providing long-lasting immunity to COVID-19,” said Matt Hanley, MD, SSM Health Wisconsin Interim Regional President. “However, we haven’t yet reached a level of vaccination that provides herd immunity, which is why we’re continuing to see dangerous surges in many communities.”

To date, 77 percent of SSM Health employees in Wisconsin have been vaccinated.

SSM Health team members can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, which is consistent with the health ministry’s practice for other required vaccines.