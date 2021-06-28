Study nixes life in clouds of Venus, but maybe in Jupiter’s?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A new study is throwing cold water on the possibility of life in the clouds of Venus. European and U.S. scientists reported Monday there isn’t nearly enough water vapor in the scorching planet’s clouds to support life as we know it. The team looked into the matter following September’s surprise announcement by other scientists that strange, tiny organisms could be lurking in the thick, sulfuric acid-filled clouds of Venus. While the latest findings veto Venus, at least for water-based creatures, they identify Jupiter as a planet with enough water in its clouds to support life.