Sun Prairie blanks Beaver Dam, 8-0, to advance to D1 softball semifinals

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Cardinals advanced to the semifinals after their 8-0 win against Beaver Dam in the 2021 WIAA Division 1 Softball State Tournament.

Kiana Patterson collected three hits while knocking in two. Grace Radlund also racked up three hits.

Freshman Tayler Baker pitched a complete game giving up two hits and nine strikeouts.

The Cardinals will face Chippewa Falls in the semifinals. The Division 1 championship game will be held on Wednesday, June 30 at UW-Green Bay.