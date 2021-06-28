Swedish PM asks parliament speaker to find a new government

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, has asked the country’s parliament speaker to find a new government. Lofven became the first Swedish leader ever to lose a confidence vote in parliament on a week ago. Lofven, who didn’t call for a snap election as the Swedish Constitution allows him to do, is formally stepping down but will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed. The speaker since 2018, Andreas Norlen, will ask party leaders who may be able to form a government. He alone decides which of the party leaders can begin these talks.