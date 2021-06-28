Ukraine, NATO launch joint Black Sea drills

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and NATO are launching drills in the Black Sea that will involve dozens of warships. The maneuvers follow last week’s incident with a British destroyer off Crimea. The Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers that began Monday and will last for two weeks are set to involve about 30 warships and 40 aircraft from U.S. and its NATO allies and Ukraine. Russia said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of British destroyer Defender on Wednesday to chase her from what Russia claims as its territorial waters near Crimea. Britain insisted its ship wasn’t fired upon and said she was sailing in Ukrainian waters.