Zambia approaches elections amid repression, says Amnesty

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zambia is on “the brink of a human rights crisis,” Amnesty International said Monday, alleging that President Edgar Lungu faces is using repressive tactics to win another term in elections set for Aug. 12. Zambia has established a good track record of holding scheduled elections since the re-introduction of multi-party democracy in 1991 by founding president, the late Kenneth Kaunda, who had presided over a one-party system for over two decades. Zambia, a country of 18 million people, won a reputation as a stable democracy in a continent where elections often lead to conflict. Amnesty International is accusing Lungu of trying to reverse those gains.