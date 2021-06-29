6 charged in care home fire where firefighter, resident died

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — Six people are facing charges in connection to a fire at an assisted living facility in a New York City suburb earlier this year that killed a firefighter and a facility resident. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh says the charges range from arson and manslaughter to filing a false instrument and criminal impersonation. Volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd was killed in the fire on March 23 at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley, New York. The father of two boys was in the building when it collapsed. A male resident of the facility was also killed.