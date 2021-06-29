Assembly GOP moves to pass tax cut-filled budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican lawmakers are expected this week to approve their re-written version of the state's next two-year budget.

The Assembly went first on Tuesday as the legislature goes about answering a question that has been unfamiliar in recent budget cycles: what to do when you have a lot more money than previously expected.

While the size of the expected surplus has surged to unprecedented levels, the core of the budget battle remains the same as Democrats bemoan a Republican re-write of Governor Tony Evers' budget that spends significantly less.

According to a budget comparison built out by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the Republican budget spends $87.5 billion while Evers proposed spending $91.2 billion in his proposal.

The GOP majority in both houses is pursuing major tax cuts in light of the state being projected to collect $4.4 billion more in tax revenue than previously thought.

The largest driver of the tax cuts, which exceed $3 billion, is the GOP proposal to slash the income tax rate for that state's largest bracket from 6.27 percent to 5.3 percent.

That bracket includes single filers making between $23,930 and $263,480. For married taxpayers filing jointly, the bracket includes those earning between $31,910 and $351,310.

Republicans touted the cuts before Tuesday's vote in the Assembly, saying the wisest investment would be sending the surplus money back to individual taxpayers.

"They talked about $4.4 billion in extra money we're gonna have," said Rep. Terry Katsma (R-Oostburg). "What do Republicans do? We look for ways to give that money back to the hard-working taxpayers of Wisconsin."

Democrats accused GOP leaders of cynically wasting a generational surplus in order to weaken Evers' position ahead of his run for re-election next year. Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) suggested Republicans would have spent more on schools if they controlled the governor's office.

"How do you justify those things? You justify those things when you don't put the people first," Hintz said. "When kids don't matter, when you're gonna turn your back on them despite record revenue because you're more interested in politics."

The Wisconsin Assembly debates proposed amendments to the 2021-23 biennial budget.

Clash over Classroom funding

At the University of Wisconsin System, the GOP budget will give UW leaders the opportunity to pursue a tuition increase for the first time in eight years. Republicans gave the UW System about $300 million less than Evers wanted.

The bigger fight is over K-12 spending. Republicans bumped up their education spending in order to meet federal requirements that would qualify the state for $2.3 billion in coronavirus relief for schools.

However, the GOP budget did not increase the cap on what school districts can charge for property taxes; with the increase in state education funding, districts cannot levy as much of a property tax.

That means it's a wash for schools who get the same funding, just more of it comes from Madison. For homeowners, the move amounts to a property tax cut that will save them $100 on the next annual property tax bill for a typical house while increasing by about $30 the next year.

Evers also wanted the state to increase its reimbursment of schools' special education costs from 28 percent to 50 percent. Republicans bumped it up to 30 percent while noting Evers previously sought a 30 percent reimbursement rate when he was state superintendent.

Republicans have said school districts are getting enough of a boost from the federal relief package that boosts their bottom line by nearly $3,000 per student. Democrats and education activists argue much of the federal relief will only make up for extra costs incurred during the pandemic.

Last Ditch for Dems

Democratic lawmakers unsuccessfully tried to put some of Evers' ideas back into the budget through amendments Tuesday.

Democratic amendments that would've expanded access to BadgerCare and lifted the cap on what school districts can levy in property taxes failed on party line votes.

The Senate is scheduled to take up the budget on Wednesday before going to the desk of Evers. The governor can then either issue an outright veto of the budget or use his line item powers to strike out parts of it.