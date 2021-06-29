Beaver Dam man pleads no contest to vehicular homicide charges in 2019 crash

JUNEAU (WKOW) -- Dustin Vandergalien pled no contest to second-degree vehicular homicide Tuesday, nearly two years after he allegedly caused a fatal multi-car crash while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

According to a news release from Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, Vandergailen was driving in the westbound lane of County Road E while heading eastbound.

He was passing another car but failed to return to his lane and struck an oncoming vehicle. He then hit a second car, killing the passenger in the front seat and injuring several others.

Vandergalien tested positive for cocaine and admitted he had been drinking before getting in the car. He has two prior convictions for operating while intoxicated.

“A young man lost his life and six others were injured due to the careless and reckless operation of a vehicle by the defendant. This crash was totally preventable, and should not have happened," Klomberg said in the release.

Klomberg said the state will look for an extended sentence in this case. Vandergalien's sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 15.