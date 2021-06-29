Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with families of the victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower. The slow work of sifting through the remnants of the collapsed building stretched into a sixth day on Tuesday, as families desperate for progress endured a wrenching wait for answers. Biden has offered federal help and extended his concerns to the community as people “grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue,” he said in a tweet. The number of confirmed dead stands at 11, with 150 people still unaccounted for.