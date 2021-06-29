Bucks’ Antetokounmpo hyperextends left knee, leaves game

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a hyperextension of his left knee and was forced to leave the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo was defending a jam by Hawks center Clint Capela midway through the third quarter when his left knee appeared to buckle. He fell to the floor in obvious pain, grimacing and clutching his knee. Antetokounmpo remained down for several minutes before rising and slowly walking to the locker room, supported by his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and a staff member. Antetokounmpo scored eight of his 14 points in the opening minutes of the second half. The Hawks won 110-88. Game 5 is Thursday in Milwaukee.