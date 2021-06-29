Census Bureau dodges challenge to controversial privacy tool

The U.S. Census Bureau has dodged a challenge for now to its use of a controversial statistical method aimed at keeping people’s data private in the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts after federal judges refused to stop the technique’s implementation. A panel of three federal judges in Alabama on Tuesday rejected the state of Alabama’s request for a preliminary injunction to halt the Census Bureau from using the method, differential privacy. The decision in federal court in Opelika, Alabama, allows the Census Bureau, for now, to proceed toward its goal of releasing the redistricting data in mid-August.