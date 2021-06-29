Dane County public health officials continue vaccinations at local clinics

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mass COVID-19 vaccinations have ended at Dane County's Alliant Energy Center, but public health officials are continuing their efforts.

Public Health Madison & Dane County is holding vaccination clinics at its South Madison and East Washington offices.

South Park Street Clinic (2230 S. Park Street, Madison) Monday: 8am-3pm Wednesday: 12pm-7pm Friday: 8am-3pm



East Washington Avenue Clinic (2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison): Tuesday: 12pm-7pm Thursday: 8am-3pm



"We are still continuing to vaccinate," said PHMDC COVID-19 Vaccine Deputy Tess Ellens. "We haven't stopped giving COVID vaccine. We've just kind of moved to a different model of vaccinating."

PHMDC also continues to hold mobile vaccination clinics. You can find the pop-up locations here.

"We recognize that disparities are still occurring," Ellens continued. "So we're trying to make sure that we are getting into communities that are still needing the vaccine."