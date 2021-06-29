Skip to Content

Dane County public health officials continue vaccinations at local clinics

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mass COVID-19 vaccinations have ended at Dane County's Alliant Energy Center, but public health officials are continuing their efforts.

Public Health Madison & Dane County is holding vaccination clinics at its South Madison and East Washington offices.

  • South Park Street Clinic (2230 S. Park Street, Madison) 
    • Monday:  8am-3pm
    • Wednesday: 12pm-7pm
    • Friday: 8am-3pm
  • East Washington Avenue Clinic (2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison):
    • Tuesday:  12pm-7pm
    • Thursday: 8am-3pm

"We are still continuing to vaccinate," said PHMDC COVID-19 Vaccine Deputy Tess Ellens. "We haven't stopped giving COVID vaccine. We've just kind of moved to a different model of vaccinating."

PHMDC also continues to hold mobile vaccination clinics. You can find the pop-up locations here.

"We recognize that disparities are still occurring," Ellens continued. "So we're trying to make sure that we are getting into communities that are still needing the vaccine."

Emily Friese

27 News Producer

