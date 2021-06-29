Dane County public health officials continue vaccinations at local clinics
MADISON (WKOW) -- Mass COVID-19 vaccinations have ended at Dane County's Alliant Energy Center, but public health officials are continuing their efforts.
Public Health Madison & Dane County is holding vaccination clinics at its South Madison and East Washington offices.
- South Park Street Clinic (2230 S. Park Street, Madison)
- Monday: 8am-3pm
- Wednesday: 12pm-7pm
- Friday: 8am-3pm
- East Washington Avenue Clinic (2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison):
- Tuesday: 12pm-7pm
- Thursday: 8am-3pm
"We are still continuing to vaccinate," said PHMDC COVID-19 Vaccine Deputy Tess Ellens. "We haven't stopped giving COVID vaccine. We've just kind of moved to a different model of vaccinating."
PHMDC also continues to hold mobile vaccination clinics. You can find the pop-up locations here.
"We recognize that disparities are still occurring," Ellens continued. "So we're trying to make sure that we are getting into communities that are still needing the vaccine."