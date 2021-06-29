Delta variant complicates guidance on mask wearing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now differ on their guidance on whether people who are fully vaccinated need to wear masks. The CDC says no, and the WHO says yes.

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof said the WHO's guideline comes because doctors still aren't sure if people can transmit the Delta variant even after getting vaccinated.

"The World Health Organization is really looking at this from a global perspective, and one of the things that we have going on globally is some countries, large countries, sometimes continents, Africa is a good example, with just really, really low vaccination rates," he said.

However, the United States has much higher vaccination rates, and Pothof said that means many communities won't need to go back to having mask mandates and requiring social distancing.

"By no means are we out of the woods as it pertains to the Delta variant, but our vaccination rates are higher than a lot of the rest of the world," Pothof said. "That affords us some protection."

He said the new, more contagious variant doesn't pose much of a risk to areas, like Dane County, where a lot of people are already fully vaccinated.

However, vaccination rates differ across the country, which means some places are more at risk for case surges.

"Some of these states with really low vaccination rates, that's a bit of a different ballgame," Pothof said. "They may need to reinstitute some masking guidance to really protect those that are unvaccinated. That is really where the risk is."

Across the country, young children are a large group that can't get vaccinated yet. However, Pothof said vaccinated parents don't need to worry yet about potentially passing the Delta variant on to their kids.

"At least in our local area with relatively low levels of Delta, it's not a pressing concern," he said.

He said if the Delta variant starts to spread more in our area before doctors know if vaccinated people can transmit the variant, then vaccinated parents might want to consider wearing a mask to protect their unvaccinated children.

Pothof said doctors are still waiting for more data about how effective the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is at protecting against the Delta variant. He said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both highly effective at preventing any symptoms.

However, that protection drops significantly if someone only has one vaccine dose. So, Pothof said the best way to stay safe is to get both vaccine doses and become fully vaccinated.

"If you want to put Delta out of your mind, the best thing you can do is get vaccinated before Delta comes to a location near you," he said.