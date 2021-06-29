Detectives track down leads on missing from collapsed condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — In some cases, multiple family members have reported the same relative missing to detectives attempting to hunt down those who are unaccounted for from the South Florida condominium building that collapsed last week. In other cases, family members have given both the Hebrew and English names of the missing, confusing detectives about whether they’re dealing with one or two people. These are some of the obstacles investigators have encountered as they try to track down information on the 149 people who were unaccounted for, as of Tuesday evening, from the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building