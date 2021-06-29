DNR: Wear a life jacket while boating

MADISON (WKOW) - Fourth of July is historically the busiest boating weekend of the summer, which brings safety challenges.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) know there will be a lot of people on the water this holiday, with the long weekend and nice weather.

They want to remind you to be on the lookout for unseen hazards under the water, use defensive driving skills and most importantly, wear a life jacket.

“State law requires that you have one wearable-type life jacket or personal flotation device have the proper size and the proper fit onboard the boat and readily accessible so you can get to it,” Wisconsin DNR Boating Law Administrator Darren Kuhn said.

DNR officials ask you to go one step further and wear it. Eighty percent of boating fatalities in the US are from drownings.

Click here for more safety information from DNR.