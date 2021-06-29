Dodgeville wins softball state title, Juda/Albany finishes second

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Dodgeville softball team finished off a state championship run by clipping Prescott 5-3 in the WIAA Division 3 State Championship.

In Division 4, Juda/Albany pulled off an upset to reach the championship game but fell to Mishicot to finish second in the state.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

#1 Dodgeville (27-3) 10, #4 Lomira (17-4) 4

#2 Prescott (24-3) 1, #3 Peshtigo (26-3) 0

Championship

#1 Dodgeville (28-3) 5,. #2 Prescott (24-4) 3



DIVISION 4

Division 4 Semifinals

#4 Juda/Albany (19-6) 7, #1 Blair-Taylor (28-1) 5

#2 Mishicot (26-3) 2, #3 Phillips (19-4) 1

Championship

#2 Mishicot (27-3) 6, #4 Juda/Albany (19-7) 3