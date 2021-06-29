Dutch navy: Russian jets flew low over frigate in Black Sea

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Defense Ministry says Russian fighter jets repeatedly flew low over a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea last week and carried out “mock attacks.” The ministry says the incident involving the Dutch ship happened last Thursday southeast of Crimea. It came a day after after Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs to force a British destroyer out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters. Britain denied that account and insisted its ship wasn’t fired upon. The Dutch ship was patrolling with the British ship that was involved in that incident.