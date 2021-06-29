Skip to Content

Emory University to remove slavery advocate’s name from dorm

ATLANTA (AP) — Emory University is changing the name of a dormitory that honored a school leader who supported slavery before the Civil War. It’s part of a comprehensive effort to confront what the private university’s president calls “a legacy of racism.” President Gregory L. Fenves said Monday that the Longstreet-Means dormitory will be renamed Eagle Hall. Augustus Baldwin Longstreet wrote pro-slavery pamphlets during his tenure as Emory College president from 1839 to 1848. His name will also be stripped from an English professorship. A building on Emory’s campus in Oxford, Georgia will be renamed for Horace J. Johnson Jr., the first Black Superior Court Judge in Georgia’s Alcovy Judicial Circuit.

