FBI offers reward in hunt for man accused of shooting agent

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man accused of shooting one of its special agents in Jackson, Mississippi. The FBI agent who was wounded Saturday is expected to survive. The FBI says a federal arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Demario Cotton. He’s accused of shooting the agent from the FBI’s Jackson field office while the agent was assisting Jackson police. Cotton is described by the FBI as a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang.