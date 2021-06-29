Ferry sinks in rough seas near Bali; 7 dead and 11 missing

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are searching for 11 people missing after a ferry sank near Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. Seven bodies have been recovered and 39 people were rescued, many of them unconscious after drifting in choppy waters for hours. The ferry sank about half an hour after leaving an East Java port on a 30-mile trip to a port on Bali. The national search agency said the ferry carried 41 passengers, 13 crew members and 3 canteen waiters. The agency said 39 people were rescued and at least seven bodies were recovered. Four boats have been searching for the missing people since Tuesday night, battling waves up to 13 feet high in the overnight darkness.