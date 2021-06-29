Flash Flood Warning issued June 29 at 1:21PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…

Central Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 121 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Waukon Junction. Between 1 and 3 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.