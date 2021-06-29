Flash Flood Warning issued June 29 at 1:21PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flash Flood Warning issued June 29 at 1:21PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…
Central Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…
* Until 430 PM CDT.
* At 121 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain in Waukon Junction. Between 1 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.