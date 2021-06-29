Flash Flood Warning issued June 29 at 1:42PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 142 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Waukon Junction Iowa and into Crawford

County Wisconsin. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. There

were reports of mudslides and high water in many areas, including

closure of Highway 35 north of Prairie du Chien.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.