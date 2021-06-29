Flash Flood Warning issued June 29 at 1:42PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flash Flood Warning issued June 29 at 1:42PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 142 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain in Waukon Junction Iowa and into Crawford
County Wisconsin. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. There
were reports of mudslides and high water in many areas, including
closure of Highway 35 north of Prairie du Chien.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.