Flash Flood Warning issued June 29 at 2:11PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flash Flood Warning issued June 29 at 2:11PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 211 PM CDT, flash flooding was occurring in southern parts of
Allamakee County Iowa and central parts of Crawford County
Wisconsin, north of Prairie du Chien. There have been reports of
mudslides and road closures from high water from both emergency
management and law enforcement in the area. The good news is
thunderstorms have decreased in that area lessening the threat for
additional heavy rain.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.