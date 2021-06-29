Flash Flood Warning issued June 29 at 2:11PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 211 PM CDT, flash flooding was occurring in southern parts of

Allamakee County Iowa and central parts of Crawford County

Wisconsin, north of Prairie du Chien. There have been reports of

mudslides and road closures from high water from both emergency

management and law enforcement in the area. The good news is

thunderstorms have decreased in that area lessening the threat for

additional heavy rain.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.