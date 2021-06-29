Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued June 29 at 12:28PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…
Central Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 1228 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported localized flooding
along Highway 35 and County Road N due to thunderstorms. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen and water was over parts of the
roadway.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct.

Highway 35 near County Road N is the most likely place to experience
minor flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

