Flood Advisory issued June 29 at 12:28PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…
Central Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…
* Until 430 PM CDT.
* At 1228 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported localized flooding
along Highway 35 and County Road N due to thunderstorms. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen and water was over parts of the
roadway.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct.
Highway 35 near County Road N is the most likely place to experience
minor flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.