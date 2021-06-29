Flood Advisory issued June 29 at 12:28PM CDT until June 29 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa…

Central Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 1228 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported localized flooding

along Highway 35 and County Road N due to thunderstorms. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen and water was over parts of the

roadway.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Postville, Harpers Ferry, Eastman, Steuben, and Waukon Jct.

Highway 35 near County Road N is the most likely place to experience

minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.