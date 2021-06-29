Former South Carolina lawmaker suspended from Pentagon job

MARION, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina state lawmaker and failed congressional candidate has been placed on leave from her Pentagon job during a probe into allegations of an unauthorized release of classified information. Attorney Mark Zaid says Katie Arrington has been suspended from her job as chief information officer for the Acquisition and Sustainment Office at the Defense Department. Bloomberg News first reported that Arrington learned last month she was being suspended as “a result of a reported Unauthorized Disclosure of Classified Information and subsequent removal of access by the National Security Agency.” Zaid says Arrington is on paid leave.