Jacobs’ post-pandemic runway: Parading puffers in patterns

NEW YORK (AP) — In another unmistakable sign that New York is coming back to life, Marc Jacobs celebrated a long-awaited return to in-person fashion shows when he presented his fall collection Monday evening at the grand Fifth Avenue branch of the New York Public Library. Jacobs is a master showman whose runway shows usually close out New York Fashion Week with a jolt of creative energy. He chose to show in late June rather than wait for Fashion Week in September. As a treat to Jacobs fans, the show was simultaneously projected onto the facade of Bergdorf Goodman, the luxury store 15 blocks or so uptown that will sell this collection exclusively.