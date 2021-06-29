Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations

DALLAS (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is playing offense in the fight against COVID-19. She teamed up with an NFL Hall of Fame running back on Tuesday to encourage Texans to get vaccinated against the disease. The first lady appeared at a pop-up vaccination clinic at a Dallas high school with former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, who told people the nation is “in the fourth quarter” in fighting the virus, but ”the game is far from over.” The first lady flew to Texas as part of President Joe Biden’s campaign to vaccinate as many Americans as possible against COVID-19.